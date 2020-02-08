Sat. Feb 8th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Soldier kills at least 20 in shooting rampage at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat

1 min read
9 hours ago TN
The brand new Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat

The brand new Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat. Photo: Thailand News.


A soldier, attached to Surathampitak barracks in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, opened fire with an automatic rifle, killing two officers in a village before driving a Humvee around the same village and firing indiscriminately at villagers, killing at least 20 people and wounding many others.

The gunman escaped in a stolen Humvee and headed for the Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat, opening fire indiscriminately while driving, killing and injuring several more people.

Elite police and army forces from the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok and Lop Buri-based Special Forces are laying siege to Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima province, where a heavily-armed gunman is believed to be holed up with many shoppers trapped inside.

The motive for the rampage is not yet known, but the gunman, identified as Corporal Jakrapanth Thomma, posted a Facebook message, two hours before the massacre, which reads “Nobody escapes death.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com and here

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai Shooter Kills One Special Forces Serviceman, Injures Another

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cremation in red for Korat Liverpool fan

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Woman drowns in Kalasin canal

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai Shooter Kills One Special Forces Serviceman, Injures Another

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Body found near Pattaya hotel building

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

One killed and another injured when plane collided with aircraft tug

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut offers condolences to families of Terminal 21 Korat shooting victims

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close