Soldier kills at least 20 in shooting rampage at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat





A soldier, attached to Surathampitak barracks in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, opened fire with an automatic rifle, killing two officers in a village before driving a Humvee around the same village and firing indiscriminately at villagers, killing at least 20 people and wounding many others.

The gunman escaped in a stolen Humvee and headed for the Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat, opening fire indiscriminately while driving, killing and injuring several more people.

Elite police and army forces from the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok and Lop Buri-based Special Forces are laying siege to Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima province, where a heavily-armed gunman is believed to be holed up with many shoppers trapped inside.

The motive for the rampage is not yet known, but the gunman, identified as Corporal Jakrapanth Thomma, posted a Facebook message, two hours before the massacre, which reads “Nobody escapes death.”

By Thai PBS World

