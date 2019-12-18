Serial Killer Arrested on Board a Train in Nakhon Ratchasima





BANGKOK, Dec 18 (TNA) – Somkid Pumpuang, paroled serial killer dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper” was arrested while he was on board a train at Pak Chong train station in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The police acted on a tip-off from a train passenger. Somkid sat on the Surin-Bangkok train, hiding his face behind a cap and a face mask when he was asked by the police to remove his cap. The police recognized him and he has been detained at the Central Police Tactical Training Center in Pak Chong district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

