Family of Thai woman thought abducted by North Korea encouraged by Japanese response





The nephew of a Thai woman, believed to have been kidnapped and held captive in North Korea 42 years ago, has been in Japan attending an international meeting of relatives of people believed to have been abducted by North Korea.

Mr. Banchon Panjoi, nephew of Ms. Anocha Panjoi, was invited to join the meeting, which took place between December 10th and 16th, by the Japanese government and said that he felt encouraged after 15 years of futile attempts to find information about his aunt.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

