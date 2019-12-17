Tue. Dec 17th, 2019

Family of Thai woman thought abducted by North Korea encouraged by Japanese response

People walking on sidewalk in central Pyongyang

People walking on sidewalk in central Pyongyang, with trolleybus and trams in background. Photo: stephan / flickr.


The nephew of a Thai woman, believed to have been kidnapped and held captive in North Korea 42 years ago, has been in Japan attending an international meeting of relatives of people believed to have been abducted by North Korea.

Mr. Banchon Panjoi, nephew of Ms. Anocha Panjoi, was invited to join the meeting, which took place between December 10th and 16th, by the Japanese government and said that he felt encouraged after 15 years of futile attempts to find information about his aunt.

Thai PBS World

