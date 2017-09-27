Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Home > Chiang Mai > Buddha heads to be removed from fence in two days

Buddha heads to be removed from fence in two days

Ku Huang citadel in Chiang Mai.
TN Chiang Mai 0

A house-owner in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district has started removing Buddha heads which were decorated on the fence of his house following widespread complaints from neighbours and others against what they described as improper practice.

Police and religious affairs officials who visited the house for an inspection after having received the complaints have told the house-owner, a westerner who was not identified, to remove all the 36 Buddha heads within two weeks because they hurt the feelings of Buddhists.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Sheep banned from passing through scenic viewpoint in Doi Inthanon park

Breaking News

Two drug traffickers gunned down in Chiang Mai

Breaking News

Thais hunt for missing hippo

Leave a Reply