Buddha heads to be removed from fence in two days

A house-owner in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district has started removing Buddha heads which were decorated on the fence of his house following widespread complaints from neighbours and others against what they described as improper practice.

Police and religious affairs officials who visited the house for an inspection after having received the complaints have told the house-owner, a westerner who was not identified, to remove all the 36 Buddha heads within two weeks because they hurt the feelings of Buddhists.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra