Thursday, June 28, 2018
Putin-Trump Summit Set For Helsinki On July 16

Vladimir Putin
The first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on July 16 in Helsinki, the Kremlin and the White House have said in synchronized announcements.

“The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” the White House said in a statement on June 28.

Putin and Trump will discuss U.S.-Russia relations as well as international issues, the Kremlin said, according to Russian news agencies.

Ahead of the announcement, Trump repeated Russian denials of interference in the 2016 U.S. election, tweeting, “Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!”

Trump had told reporters in Washington on June 27 that the meeting likely would take place after a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders he is due to attend.

He said the two would discuss Ukraine, Syria, and “many other subjects” at their first-ever such meeting.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

