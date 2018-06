Indian police say a chartered plane belonging to a state government has crashed in a busy district of Mumbai, the country’s financial and entertainment capital.

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft, five people have been found dead, the police said.

“Five people have succumbed to their injuries after the chartered plane crashed, including one pilot, three co-passengers and a pedestrian,” a Mumbai police spokesman said.

