Monday, March 12, 2018
Home > Asia > Bangladeshi Passenger Plane Crashes in Nepal’s Kathmandu – Reports

Bangladeshi Passenger Plane Crashes in Nepal’s Kathmandu – Reports

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu
TN Asia 0

The US-Bangla airline aircraft crashed on Monday near the international airport of Kathmandu when landing, media reported citing airport officials.

According to the Kathmandu Post, the aircraft missed the runway and crashed on a football field to the east of the airport. The plane then burst into flames.

“We are in the process of putting out the fire and rescuing the passengers,” airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur said to reporters.

The Kathmandu Post also reported that 17 people had been rescued and hospitalized.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Pro-secular Turks rally against Erdogan

Turkey confiscates 23 trucks from world-famous Cirque du Soleil

Turkish police forces

Istanbul Police Detain 36 Suspected Daesh Militants

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea fires ballistic missile from submarine

Leave a Reply