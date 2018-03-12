Bangladeshi Passenger Plane Crashes in Nepal’s Kathmandu – Reports

The US-Bangla airline aircraft crashed on Monday near the international airport of Kathmandu when landing, media reported citing airport officials.

According to the Kathmandu Post, the aircraft missed the runway and crashed on a football field to the east of the airport. The plane then burst into flames.

“We are in the process of putting out the fire and rescuing the passengers,” airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur said to reporters.

The Kathmandu Post also reported that 17 people had been rescued and hospitalized.

