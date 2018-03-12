Bangkok air quality ailing while Chiang Mai improves

BANGKOK, 12 March 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has reported particulate matter readings at five of its Bangkok stations have show levels exceeding limits with highs of 57 micrograms per cubic meter.

The PCD has indicated PM2.5 readings in Bangkok on March 11 at 3PM saw a range of 46-57 micrograms per cubic meter at the Bangna, Wangthonglang, Rama 4, Ladprao and Indarapitak stations. The last saw the highest level of 57 and all are likely to see their readings increase further.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand