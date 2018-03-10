Saturday, March 10, 2018
Face masks to be distributed to cities affected by air pollution

BANGKOK, 10th March 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has convened a meeting to discuss the ongoing air pollution in nine provinces and is preparing to hand out 290,000 pollution resistant masks to people in all affected areas.

While chairing a video conference with local health agencies, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, was informed that a total of nine provinces in the northern region are currently affected by air-borne particulate matter of less than 10 microns (PM10) including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, and Tak.

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

