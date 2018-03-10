Iran could soon join Eurasian Economic Union, Russia says

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) could welcome Iran as a new member in May, according to Russia’s Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak, RT reports.

“The move to enter into a temporary agreement making for a free trade zone to be set up between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, which is currently at an advanced stage, will obviously trigger further development of our bilateral trade and expansion of investment cooperation,” said Novak, who is also co-head of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said earlier that work on a free-trade zone agreement between the sides that started in 2015 was close to completion, TASS reported then.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network