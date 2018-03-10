No teaming up for Pheu Thai, Democrats

The Democrat Party will definitely not be working with its arch-rival Pheu Thai Party in the next government, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said on Friday.

Mr Abhisit has ruled out a post-election alliance, saying this is because Pheu Thai has proven unable to detach itself from “Thaksinocracy”, a term coined by opponents that refers to a Thaksin-ruled autocracy which breeds conflicts of interest and irregularities in implementing public policies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS