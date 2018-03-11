Sunday, March 11, 2018
Assistant nurse at a private hospital in Hat Yai nabbed with drugs

Hat Yai skyline
An assistant nurse at a private hospital in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was arrested by police on charge of illicit drug trafficking after she sold 100 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, or Ice, to an undercover agent at a car park of the hospital.

A plainclothes policeman posing as a drug buyer approached the assistant nurse, identified as Ms Raveerat Sombatkaew, to buy 100 grammes of Ice from her to be delivered today (March 10) at the car park of the hospital where she was working.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

