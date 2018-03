BANGKOK, 11th March 2018 (NNT) – The government is taking control of the ongoing rabies outbreak in the northeastern region.

In response to the outbreak in northeastern provinces, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said responsible agencies are working around the clock to bring the situation under control and have adopted the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand