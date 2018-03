Don Mueang airport will propose a 2.2-billion-baht renovation project for its old domestic terminal to the Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) for consideration next month, general manager Suthirawat Suwannawat said.

The upgrading of the old terminal is part of the third-phase development plan for the airport, which is being sped up to ease overcrowding problems, said Mr Suthirawat.

