Don Mueang bridge renovations to start

The bridge to enter Don Mueang International Airport is to close until next September, with renovations for the bridge and its surrounding roads set to start this Monday.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) president Nitinai Srismatthakarn said the Department of Highways (DOH) has initiated the renovation project after persistent bottlenecking on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road affected passenger traffic and caused congestion in the area around the airport.

