Travellers have been told to allow for at least three hours if they’re going from downtown Bangkok to Don Mueang airport by road as roadworks in the area get under way.

The Highways Department plans to rebuild a ramp connecting the airport with the adjacent Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. The work is part of a project to expand the outbound Vibhavadi Rangsit Road opposite the airport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS