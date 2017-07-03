3-day closure for Don Mueang airport U-turn bridge

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Skyway connecting the international terminal with the domestic terminal at Don Mueang Airport
The vehicle U-turn bridge for the passenger terminal at Don Mueang airport will be closed for three days, from July 31 to Aug 2, to see if it improves traffic flow in the area, prior to a decision on the widening of Vibhavadi Rangsit road.

The Department of Highways says motorists going to the airport on the outbound side of Vibhavidi Rangsit road will have to use one of two other U-turn bridges – at the cargo area before the terminal, or another further up the road at the Royal Thai Air Force base.

