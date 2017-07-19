Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Home > News > Trying to Stymie Migrants, Europe Stops Selling Inflatable Boats to Libya

Trying to Stymie Migrants, Europe Stops Selling Inflatable Boats to Libya

African migrants transferred to a Maltese patrol vessel
TN News 0

As refugees from war-torn countries continue to run from ongoing violence, Europe has removed another tool for their escape by banning the sale of inflatable boats to Libya.

In another of a series of attempts to stem the tide of undocumented migrants streaming from war-torn northern Africa to the southern shores of Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea, the European Union on Monday imposed limitations on the sale and export of inflatable boats to Libya.

As Libya is noted to be the primary escape route for undocumented refugees seeking to flee six years of bloody violence in Syria, as well as ongoing sectarian battles in Somalia, Iraq and Libya itself, the EU has shut down the sale of the relatively inexpensive and popular inflatable boats, as well as the outboard motors used to power them, according to Business Insider.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thailand’s inflation in April hits 12-month high

Breaking News

Authorities Mull Limiting Visitors to Similan Islands

Breaking News

52 Thai provinces warned of thunderstorms

Leave a Reply