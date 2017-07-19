Trying to Stymie Migrants, Europe Stops Selling Inflatable Boats to Libya

As refugees from war-torn countries continue to run from ongoing violence, Europe has removed another tool for their escape by banning the sale of inflatable boats to Libya.

In another of a series of attempts to stem the tide of undocumented migrants streaming from war-torn northern Africa to the southern shores of Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea, the European Union on Monday imposed limitations on the sale and export of inflatable boats to Libya.

As Libya is noted to be the primary escape route for undocumented refugees seeking to flee six years of bloody violence in Syria, as well as ongoing sectarian battles in Somalia, Iraq and Libya itself, the EU has shut down the sale of the relatively inexpensive and popular inflatable boats, as well as the outboard motors used to power them, according to Business Insider.

Sputnik International