Tour bus heading to Phuket catches on fire after tire explosion in Samut Songkhram









About 21 passengers ran for their lives after a tire of a tour bus on the Ratchathani-Phuket route reportedly exploded on Rama 2 road in the early hours of Friday morning, October 21st, causing the bus to catch on fire.

Officials from the Yi San sub-district Police Station and firefighters arrived at the scene in the Amphawa district of Samut Songkram province around 4:30 A.M. after being notified of the explosion incident. Upon arrival, dozens of passengers were seen fleeing from the vehicle as an NGV gas tank was engulfed in flames under the bus.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

