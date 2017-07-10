Berlin Expects Up to 300,000 Refugees to Arrive in Germany in 2017

The total number of refugee arrivals to Germany could raise to 200,000-300,000 by the end of the year as a result of family reunification, according to the German Foreign Ministry.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German Foreign Ministry is expecting up to 300,000 refugees from Syria and Iraq to arrive in Germany this year, the Welt newspaper reported on Sunday.

On Friday, the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said that a little over 90,000 asylum seekers arrived in the country in the first half of 2017, while the office forecast that the number can double by the end of the year.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International