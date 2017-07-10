Monday, July 10, 2017
Home > News > Berlin Expects Up to 300,000 Refugees to Arrive in Germany in 2017

Berlin Expects Up to 300,000 Refugees to Arrive in Germany in 2017

Police car in front of Cologne Central Station, Germany
TN News 0

The total number of refugee arrivals to Germany could raise to 200,000-300,000 by the end of the year as a result of family reunification, according to the German Foreign Ministry.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German Foreign Ministry is expecting up to 300,000 refugees from Syria and Iraq to arrive in Germany this year, the Welt newspaper reported on Sunday.

On Friday, the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said that a little over 90,000 asylum seekers arrived in the country in the first half of 2017, while the office forecast that the number can double by the end of the year.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai retail fuel could reach THB50 per liter if global crude prices continue to rise

Yingluck wishes brother Thaksin happiness, good health

Thai Police Officer Confirms Claim of Reshuffle Scandal

Leave a Reply