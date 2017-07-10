Lopburi deals with flooding as country told to expect more rain

LOPBURI, 10th July 2017 (NNT) – Weather conditions this week in the northeast, east, central and southwest are to continue to be rainy, with Royal Irrigation Office 10 of Lopburi province working on pumping out water from farms and residences of Baan Mhee district, where some 3,000 rai of farmland has been submerged.

The district was flooded by water from Sri Boht District. It is feared that rice fields that are only 2 months old will be irreparably damaged by the inundation. Pumping efforts have already begun and a call has been made for Chai Nat-Pa Sak canal to reduce its present intake so that its level will drop enough to allow it to take in run-off from the flooded district. The situation is expected to improve in 3-5 days if there is no more rain.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua Rewriter

National News Bureau Of Thailand