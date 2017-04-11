Security measures heightened at Don Mueang Airport

BANGKOK, 11th April 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is collaborating with the Tourist Police Division in a campaign to raise confidence in security provisions during the Songkran holiday.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra and Commissioner of the Tourist Police Division, Pol Maj Gen Prasert Ngenyuang, have delivered a statement on the joint-effort to provide services to tourists at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, stationing tourist police at prominent locations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil