Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Security measures heightened at Don Mueang Airport

Security measures heightened at Don Mueang Airport

Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 11th April 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is collaborating with the Tourist Police Division in a campaign to raise confidence in security provisions during the Songkran holiday.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra and Commissioner of the Tourist Police Division, Pol Maj Gen Prasert Ngenyuang, have delivered a statement on the joint-effort to provide services to tourists at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, stationing tourist police at prominent locations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Bangkok Chatuchak market to be turned into night plaza

Thai sunni muslims protest outside US embassy Bangkok

Tuk tuk on a street in Bangkok

Colombian who “stole from MP” arrested in Bangkok

Leave a Reply