Saturday, November 4, 2017
Two arrested with huge drug haul in Nong Khai

Nong Khai city and the Mekong River
A man and a woman were arrested with 168,000 methamphetamine pills and 38 kilogramme of “ice” or crystal methamphetamine in Nong Khai on Friday (Nov 3).

Pol Maj Gen Surachai Khuantechakupt, the acting Provincial Police Region 4 commissioner, said the arrests and the seizure of the drugs were made near a railway station at Ban Nong Kham in Tambon Nong Kom Ko in Nong Khai’s Muang district after the police obtained information from an informant that a large quantity of drugs would be smuggled across the Mekong River from Laos.

