Sunday, October 8, 2017
Korat: Woman ‘stuffed bra with meth pills’

Ya Ba tablets
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell after police found 380 methamphetamine pills hidden inside her bra after she was taken from a bus terminal in Khon Buri district on Sunday morning, police said.

Saichol Lothong, 26, described as an attractive female, was taken to the police station for questioning from the bus terminal after she alighted from a bus. The woman had an appointment to meet a police decoy to sell drugs at the bus terminal.

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

