PHUKET — A Chinese tourist drowned at the beach of Karon on Phuket island while there was no lifeguard on duty, local police said Saturday.

The tourist, whom police did not identify by name, died Thursday afternoon, according to Cpl. Anusorn Jaikhaeng of Karon Police Station. He added that lifeguards were not at the scene because of a recent contract dispute between the city hall and the operators.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English