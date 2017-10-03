Tourist Drowns on Phuket Lifeguard Service’s Last Day

PHUKET — The southern resort island of Phuket is being patrolled by government workers and naval officials after a private lifeguard company’s contract expired Saturday, the same day a tourist died at sea.

The body of a 23-year-old Chinese tourist was recovered at about 11pm on Sunday night by rescue workers at Kata Beach. She had been missing since Saturday afternoon when she was dragged out to sea by the waves. Khaosod English is withholding her name until her family can be notified.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English