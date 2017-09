PHUKET: A 62-year-old Chinese tourist escaped with only bruises after he fell metres from a parasail onto Patong Beach today (Sept 19).

Chinese national Zhao Jiangying, from Hebei, was taken to Patong Hospital at about 10am after the parasail carrying him became tangled with a pine tree, Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon.

