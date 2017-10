Twenty-eight workers were injured when a bus taking them to a factory in the Hemaraj Industrial Estate in Saraburi overturned in Nong Khae district, police said.

The accident occurred at about 8 am on Suwannasorn road in Tambon Nong Pla Mo in Saraburi’s Nong Khae district while the bus was taking about 30 passengers from Nakhon Nayok to the factory in Saraburi.

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS