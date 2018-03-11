Investigation underway into Phuket light aircraft crash

PHUKET: Police in Phuket together with members of the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand in Bangkok are now investigating into the light aircraft crash in Pa Khlok this morning which left two people dead and another two people seriously injured.

A report which has been sent to The Phuket News from Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police Lt Col Amnuay Kraiwuttianan, who is currently acting as Thalang Police Chief, has also been sent to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and others high ranking officers in the Royal Thai Police.

