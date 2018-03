Bangkok and Nonthaburi have been declared a temporary rabies epidemic zone for March 6 until April 4 by the Department of Livestock Development (DLD).

DLD deputy director-general Cheerasak Pipatpongsopon said Friday (March 9) that the declaration of temporary rabies epidemic zone means that all stray dogs and cats would be caught by authorities for vaccination against rabies and kept in quarantine.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS