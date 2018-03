Eight employees of a food catering firm have been arrested on suspicion of stealing more than 180 duty-free items from perfume to watches from British Airways aircraft at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The arrests by airport police followed an investigation into a complaint made last month by an an airline representative. BA said duty-free goods stored for sale to passengers had been found missing from parked BA jets on 12 occasions.

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST