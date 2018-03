Narcotic police seized 447 kilogrammes of crytal methamphetamine, or Ice, worth more than 200 million baht in street prices from a pickup truck in Hat Yai district on Friday (March 9).

Meanwhile in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai, troops from the Pha Muang task force of the Third Army Region, seized 3 million methamphetamine tablets in the raid of a village following the seizure of 300,000 methamphetamine pills from a drug caravan.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS