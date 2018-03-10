Woman electrocuted as she waded through floodwater

A 27-year-old factory worker was electrocuted to death while wading through floodwater during her lunch break in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thien district on Friday afternoon.

Pol Lt Colonel Suphit Alapol of Thien Thalae Police Station said Sansanee Saengngam was killed near the factory’s metal frame security guard booth at 3pm in Soi Thien Thalae 26, which is under 30cm-deep flood. The authority had to disconnect the power while police inspected the scene.

Full story: The Nation

By Kittipong Maneerit

The Nation