2 Killed, 4 Survive after Helicopter Crashes into New York City’s East River

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Two passengers were killed and three others were critically injured after a helicopter crashed into New York City’s East River on Sunday, while the pilot was in good condition, officials said.

Six people including the pilot were aboard the helicopter chartered for a private photo shoot, said Daniel Nigro, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) commissioner, in a joint press briefing with New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill Sunday night.

The helicopter was upside-down and submerged when emergency responders reached it, Xinhua news agency reported.

“One of the most difficult parts of the rescue were that five people were tightly harnessed,” Nigro said. “People had to be cut out.”

“The pilot freed himself — the other five did not,” he said.

Three of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition and two were pronounced dead at the scene, Nigro said, without identifying the pilot or passengers.

The helicopter is owned by Liberty Helicopter Tours and was hired for a private photoshoot, O’Neill said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

