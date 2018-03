Nakhon Ratchasima will celebrate the deeds of its famous heroine Thao Suranaree with a 12-day festival beginning on March 23.

Rungthip Bookhunthod, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in the northeastern province, said on Monday the festival continuing through April 3 would feature traditional performances at the Thao Suranee Monument and in front of the provincial hall.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation