SA KAEO : A Polish man claiming to have been drugged, robbed and lost his memory turns out to be a suspect wanted by police in Poland and also for alleged theft in Roi Et province.

On Feb 24, a European man later identified as D. P. was arrested by immigration police for illegal entry at Rong Kluea border market in Aranyaprathet district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAWAD KETNGAM

BANGKOK POST