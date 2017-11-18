Korat airport operates first chartered flights

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 18 November 2017 (NNT) – Nakhon Ratchasima airport has operated its first chartered flights to accommodate a meeting of chambers of commerce and planned to operate new regular flights to Chiang Mai and Phuket next month.

Department of Airports Director-General Darun Saengchai revealed the agency had approved the operation of a chartered flight No. E3 7511 by New Gen Airways to fly from Nakhon Ratchasima to Surat Thani on 17 November 2017 in order to transport attendees of the 35th National Chambers of Commerce conference in the southern province.

NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand