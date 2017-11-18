Saturday, November 18, 2017
Home > Isan > Korat airport operates first chartered flights

Korat airport operates first chartered flights

Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base
TN Isan 0

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 18 November 2017 (NNT) – Nakhon Ratchasima airport has operated its first chartered flights to accommodate a meeting of chambers of commerce and planned to operate new regular flights to Chiang Mai and Phuket next month.

Department of Airports Director-General Darun Saengchai revealed the agency had approved the operation of a chartered flight No. E3 7511 by New Gen Airways to fly from Nakhon Ratchasima to Surat Thani on 17 November 2017 in order to transport attendees of the 35th National Chambers of Commerce conference in the southern province.

Full story: a href=”http://thainews.prd.go.th/website_en/news/news_detail/WNECO6011180010034″>NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Nakhon Phanom celebrates Songkran in Thai-Lao style

Tuk Tuk in Kalasin

Woman arrested for shopping with counterfeit money

Pak Chong Railway Station in Nakhon Ratchasima

Minor quake strikes Korat

Leave a Reply