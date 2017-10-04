Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Korat to Fly Again When Airport Reopens in December

NewGen Airways new Boeing 737-800 aircrafts
NAKHON RATCHASIMA — Two years after its last flight departed, a northeastern regional airport will reopen for domestic flights, officials announced Tuesday.

All flights at the Nakhon Ratchasima airport will be operated by Thai carrier New Gen Airways, which for four years has flown only routes between Thailand and China. The first domestic routes will connect Nakhon Ratchasima, known widely as Korat, with Chiang Mai in the north and Phuket in the south.

