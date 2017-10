PHUKET: Navy experts have been called in to examine what is suspected to be an old torpedo that was found at Nai Yang Beach, on Phuket’s northwest coast, yesterday afternoon (Oct 3).

The area at Nai Yang Beach was roped off for safety after a local resident reported the find to Sakoo Police at about 2pm.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News