A combined team of local administration officials yesterday (Oct 3) raided a marketplace in Tambon Borwin of Chon Buri’s Sriracha district and rounded up over 30 migrant women, mostly Laotians, for prostitution.

The raid by the district officials and defence volunteers at Muang Thong Land marketplace came after local residents complained of migrant women occupying a rowshop house for sex services.

By Thai PBS