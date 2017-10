The Royal Thai Police has sought a red warrant from the foreign affairs division for the arrest of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra by Interpol.

Pol Gen Srivara Rangsibrammanakul, the deputy national police chief, said Tuesday that the RTP had received a credible information confirming that Ms Yingluck is now in England which has signed an extradition treaty with Thailand.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS