Tuesday, October 3, 2017
DNA samples to reveal if Yingluck fled country in a car

Yingluck Shinawatra praying
BANGKOK, 3rd October 2017 (NNT) – The Central Police Forensic Science Division says it will reveal in a few days if the DNA of a woman found in a Toyota Camry, is that of former premier Yingluck Shinawatra who fled the country in August.

Central Police Forensic Science Division Commander, Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Mekprasertkul said the examination of 100 DNA samples collected at Yingluck’s home and in other places she had visited would be sufficient, adding that there is no need to collect DNA samples from her son or her relatives.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

