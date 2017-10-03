Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Government makes effort to ensure safety for tourists

Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 2 October 2017 (NNT) – Soldiers and police are making serious efforts to combat crimes in tourist areas to raise tourists’ confidence.

According to Spokesperson to the Ministry of Defense Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich, Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan instructed all security units to take serious action against criminal activities at tourist sites especially those related to drugs and human trafficking.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
