Police seized 550 kilogrammes of compressed dry marijuana and arrested two men in the 10-wheel truck carrying it, police said Monday

The two suspects, who refused to give their full names at a press conference organised by police on Monday, were identified only as a 46-year-old “Mr Lord” and “Phanu”, 26, both from Muang district of Mukdahan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

JAKKRAPAN NATHANRI

BANGKOK POST