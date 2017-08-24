Chonburi officials accuse tapioca haulers of using underage workers, and dumping waste into Sriracha Bay

CHONBURI, 23rd August 2017 (NNT) – An inspection of a cargo boat hauling tapioca off the coast of Chonburi province has uncovered two underage workers as well as illegal dumping of waste.

Koh Si Chang Mayor Damrong Petra led the inspection of boats shuttling tapioca between cargo vessels in the open sea and domestic pontoons in Sriracha Bay. The check was called for by local chief Tawach Suwan after he received a complaint from locals that boat operators were polluting the area with exhaust fumes and waste.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand