‘Garbage island’ will take 10 days to clear

Friday, February 10, 2017
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The huge floating garbage island in the Gulf of Thailand is largely plastic waste and a threat to marine life, according to authorities who say it will take 10 days to clear.

The trash slick was located again by an aerial survey on Friday, 10 kilometres away from its position on Thursday. It is now drifting between Koh Talu in Bang Saphang Noi district and a headland of Ao Mae Ramphueng in Bang Saphan district. Koh Talu is a popular shallow-water dive site in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

