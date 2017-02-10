Somkid wants mass transit projects in Phuket and Chiang Mai

Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority was on Thursday ordered by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak to speed up feasibility study of at least two mass transit projects in Phuket and Chiang Mai to be completed and submitted to the cabinet for consideration within this year.

He singled out Phuket and Chiang Mai as priority targets for feasibility student, noting that the two provinces have high economic potential but, at the same time, have serious traffic problem.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters