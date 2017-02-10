Thai transvestite Facebook idol apologise Myanmar over Shwedagon Pagoda uproar

Friday, February 10, 2017
A Thai transvestite Facebook idol has triggered an uproar among Myanmar Facebook users by wearing “too revealing” dress when she visited the Shwedagon Pagoda considered to be sacred by Myanmar people.

Nisamanee Lertvorapong in Thai dress, which is modified to be stapless-like dress and to reveal a lot at the top and have high cut at the bottom, has visited the pagoda and posted for photos that have been posted on her Facebook page. Her Facebook page is being followed by over 700,000 followers.

