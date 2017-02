The Supreme Court today acquitted Sondhi Limthongkul, former leader of the yellow-shirt People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), of lese majeste charge for his address at a political rally in July 2008.

The ruling was seen as to reverse earlier ruling by the Appeals Court which ruled Sondhi guilty of lese majeste, and to uphold ruling by the first court which acquitted him of the charge.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS