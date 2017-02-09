Contract signed for construction of Orange Line rail extension

BANGKOK, 9 February 2017 (NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs has chaired the signing of contracts to kick off construction of the Orange Line train extension this June.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak chaired the signing of the contract between the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the joint venture of CKST, Italian Thai Development and Unique Engineering and Construction. The signing was witnessed by Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit and his deputy.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua